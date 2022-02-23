Shadrach Plumbing & Cooling continues to grow, recently taking on the business and clients of community staple, Joe Ciotta Plumbing.
Josh and Christina Thompson brought their family to Fountain Hills a few years ago, shaking off the cold of Michigan to set down roots in a warmer climate. Josh Thompson has 26 years of experience as a plumber under his belt and, wanting to keep his profession rolling in the family’s new hometown, purchased Luker Plumbing last fall.
Thompson said at the time that he was interested in growing the business further and, not much later, he crossed paths with Joe Ciotta.
Thompson said he was told Ciotta was having a yard sale to get rid of a bunch of plumbing equipment, which led to a conversation about a potential purchase of the business.
“I had decided I was coming to the end of my career after 45 years in plumbing,” Ciotta said, noting that 42 of those years were spent in Fountain Hills.
Thompson asked if Ciotta was considering selling his business and, after a few conversations, the guys were ready to make the deal. Shadrach absorbed Ciotta’s clients and Thompson said the experience so far has been great.
“It’s been way busier than I anticipated,” Thompson said. “It’s been fantastic. This community loves Joe. I haven’t met a customer yet who has one bad thing to say about him and many have told me I have a high bar to live up to.”
Ciotta keeps in contact with some of his previous clients, and he said the reviews he’s received so far have all been positive.
To keep things nice and simple, the number that used to contact Joe Ciotta Plumbing (480-837-0644) redirects directly to its new home at Shadrach Plumbing & Cooling. Shadrach can also be reached on its own line, 602-805-0161. And for any qualified professionals in the area, Thompson said he’s looking to hire in order to help keep up with demand.
As for Ciotta, he said he’s really enjoying the change of pace. He works a couple days a week at Chocofin Chocolatier and delivers papers for The Fountain Hills Times.
“I have had much success as the face and voice of my business,” Ciotta said. “It must be known, though, that without the efforts of my wife, Anne, I would have had to get a real job. She ran the office and kept the business on the up and up.”
Ciotta said plumbing is not easy work and, after more than four decades in the profession, some of his body parts have simply had enough.
“My heart, though, will always be in your toilet tank,” he said. “Sincere thanks to all the homeowners, businesses, realtors and property managers who have hired me through the years.
“I have a very high level of confidence, respect and trust in Josh. I believe he is a man of integrity and he will do a fine job taking on the plumbing needs of the people in town.”