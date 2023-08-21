Pellegrini & DeGeorge Partners announced that one of its buyer’s agents, Jill Templeton-Haislip, has achieved the distinguished Resort and Second-Home Properties Specialist (RSPS) certification, further enhancing her expertise and capabilities in the real estate industry.
According to a press release, the RSPS certification is a testament to Templeton-Haislip’s dedication and commitment to excellence.
“With this latest accomplishment, Jill has elevated her proficiency in handling the buying, selling, and management of properties intended for investment, development, retirement, and second-home purposes,” the release read. “Her specialization in resort, recreational, and vacation destinations is a testament to her unwavering dedication to providing clients with unparalleled service and guidance.”
Templeton-Haislip’s journey in the real estate industry has been marked by her pursuit of knowledge and passion for helping clients achieve their real estate goals. Her new RSPS certification adds to her current designations as a Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES) and Military Relocation Professional (MRP).
According to the press release, Templeton-Haislip’s success story is an inspiration to both her colleagues at Pellegrini & DeGeorge Partners and the wider real estate community.
“We are incredibly proud of Jill’s accomplishments and her continuous pursuit of excellence,” Karen DeGeorge said, founding partner of Pellegrini & DeGeorge Partners. “Her dedication to expanding her knowledge and skills reflects our commitment to providing the highest level of service to our clients. Jill’s achievements are a testament to the values and expertise we strive to uphold at our agency.”
The community is invited to join Pellegrini & DeGeorge Partners in congratulating Jill Templeton-Haislip on her achievement.
“Her commitment to excellence and her passion for the real estate industry continue to set new standards for professionalism and client satisfaction,” the release said.
Pellegrini & DeGeorge Partners is a real estate team in Fountain Hills under Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.
For information about Pellegrini & DeGeorge Partners, call 480-315-1575 or email info@85268.com.