Jill Templeton-Haislip

Jill Templeton-Haislip (Submitted photo)

Pellegrini & DeGeorge Partners announced that one of its buyer’s agents, Jill Templeton-Haislip, has achieved the distinguished Resort and Second-Home Properties Specialist (RSPS) certification, further enhancing her expertise and capabilities in the real estate industry.

According to a press release, the RSPS certification is a testament to Templeton-Haislip’s dedication and commitment to excellence.