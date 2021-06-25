Jet Renewal Kit is an innovative nutritional system for travel started by Fountain Hills resident and nutritionist Patti Milligan PHD, RD, CNS.
Milligan was one of the founding team members for Sprouts Farmers Market when it started in the Valley in 2004 and her Jet Renewal Kit was in development for over two years, launching at the end of 2020.
Milligan said her Jet Renewal Kit is “the world’s first all-natural supplement designed to equip the body for the travel stressors by helping boost your immune system and fuel your digestive system.” This three-step approach uses food-based supplements to help support users before, during and after a flight. Developed by natural and functional medicine experts who specialize in travel, Jet Renewal Kit was inspired by the idea of the best way to support the body’s resilience and immune system during travel.
“Now more than ever, our health is on our mind for traveling,” Milligan said. “Nothing existed on the market that addressed it in a comprehensive way. I found that most travelers experience some type of digestive, immune or fatigue issue while traveling. I realized that food was the key and integrated the power of plant and holistic medicine with evidence-based health medicine to create a product that works to support key body functions most challenged during travel.”
After realizing there was no product on the market that matched her research, Milligan partnered with the world-renowned physician and leading authority in the fields of biological medicine, peak performance and resilience, Dr. Jeoff Drobot, to help bring Jet Renewal Kit to life.
Milligan explained that Jet Renewal Kit uses a three-step approach, with each packet containing key dietary nutrients to aid the immune and digestive system during travel. These include a chewable probiotic, an elderberry probiotic capsule and a brocco-glutathione capsule. This three-step process helps increase saliva production and provides support to the immune and digestive systems, Milligan added.
“[The] Jet Renewal Kit is revolutionizing the way people feel during travel by equipping their bodies with essential nutrients to support travel stresses,” Milligan added. “When taken as directed, Jet Renewal Kit’s three-step process helps to minimize jet lag, boost the immune system and fuel your digestive system by combining the best in evidence-based science with the wisdom of holistic medicine.”
For more information or to order Jet Renewal, visit jetrenewalkit.com.