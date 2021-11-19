Spooner Physical Therapy has added a new member to its team, Jessica Krehbiel, PT, certified in breast cancer rehabilitation.
Krehbiel received certification courses and said the additional training is important in providing physical and occupational therapists with a better understanding of what patients who are receiving breast cancer treatments are going through on a physiological level, as well as on a personal level.
“This body of background knowledge empowers therapists to be able to provide care that fully encompasses the patient’s needs and provide optimal support throughout treatment and into life post cancer,” Krehbiel said. “Having watched my own family members, including my mom, battle through breast cancer is what motivated me to pursue certification and education to allow me to help others who are facing the same diagnosis.”
Spooner Physical Therapy is located at 16838 E. Palisades Blvd., Suite B-121. For questions or to set up an appointment, call 480-837-2595.