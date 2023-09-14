Jenn Stricker

Local resident Jenn Stricker is the newest agent at The Barker Team. (Submitted photo)

The Barker Team has added a new agent, Jenn Stricker.

Stricker has lived in Fountain Hills her entire life and graduated from Fountain Hills High School. According to a press release, Stricker has a great appreciation and understanding of The Barker Team’s intimate community culture and has practical knowledge of Fountain Hills and its surrounding areas.