The Barker Team has added a new agent, Jenn Stricker.
Stricker has lived in Fountain Hills her entire life and graduated from Fountain Hills High School. According to a press release, Stricker has a great appreciation and understanding of The Barker Team’s intimate community culture and has practical knowledge of Fountain Hills and its surrounding areas.
“Whether it’s working with first-time home buyers or seasoned luxury buyers, Jenn is passionate about helping as many people as possible to find their dream home,” the release said.
When she isn’t in the office, Stricker is golfing and enjoying time with her friends and family.
“We are so pleased to have such an asset joining the team,” The Barker Team owner Rich Barker said.For more information on The Barker Team, visit thebarkerteam.com.