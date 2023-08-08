Jay Schlum

Jay Schlum

Former Town Mayor and current leader of the Arizona Living Team at RE/MAX Fine Properties, Jay Schlum, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. According to a press release, NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a nonpartisan basis.

Schlum, a leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small businesses to policymakers in Washington, D.C.