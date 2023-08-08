Former Town Mayor and current leader of the Arizona Living Team at RE/MAX Fine Properties, Jay Schlum, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. According to a press release, NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a nonpartisan basis.
Schlum, a leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small businesses to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” Schlum said. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
Schlum said he was honored to serve as a town councilman and then as a mayor of Fountain Hills. Professionally, he is a leader in residential real estate and a second-generation realtor leading the Arizona Living Team with RE/MAX Fine Properties. He is married with two adult children and grandchildren.
“I enjoy volunteering to serve our community organizations, supporting business owners along with our state and great country,” Schlum said.
Schlum said he joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small businesses including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how access to capital impacts small businesses.
The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small businesses a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
“I am proud to have Jay Schlum as part of our leadership council,” NSBA President and CEO, Todd McCracken, said. “He came to us highly recommended and I look forward [to] our coordinated efforts for years to come.”