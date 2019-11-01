The Four Peaks chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently honored resident and Realtor Jay Schlum.
The group presented Schlum with a Community Service Award at its Oct. 12 meeting. The non-competitive award recognizes an individual for outstanding service to the community in voluntary service in civic or community activities over the previous five years. A recommendation of a worthy individual is made by a local chapter, which is then submitted to the state and national committee chairs for approval.
The local chapter members said they are proud to present the award to Schlum for his past and continuing contributions to the community.
Among his numerous activities include membership in Four Peaks Rotary Club and Senior Services. His past mayor of Fountain Hills and devotes his time to the children and families of Fountain Hills.
Four Peaks, NSDAR meets the second Saturday of the month in Fountain Hills. Women interested in membership may contact Alfretta Schadle at aschadle@gmail.com.