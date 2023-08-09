Iron Roots

The Evans Family is set to open a CrossFit gym in Fountain Hills (Photo submitted by Bonni Pearson)

It’s just before noon on a Friday in Fountain Hills and Amaya Evans is in the garage getting her workout in for the day. It’s nearing 106 degrees and the floor fans are blowing at helicopter speed to keep the hot air somewhat breathable in the makeshift CrossFit gym. Above her, a flag is pinned up the wall that says, “Sore today, probably sore tomorrow.”

Evans, who recently signed to play beach volleyball for South Mountain Community College, is used to this grueling heat because it’s the way her parents, Julie and Dietrich Evans, have worked out for the past decade. This year, however, the Evans family is gearing up to start working out in their brand-new gym in Fountain Hills, one that marries their passion for mobility and joy of community-based learning into a family-owned and operated facility. Best of all, it’s got air conditioning.