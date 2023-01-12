Arizona Business Advisors (AZBA) is working with the Town of Fountain Hills and the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce to investigate whether to establish a coworking facility in Fountain Hills.
AZBA is requesting input from the local business community, welcoming comments and thoughts on establishing a coworking space in Fountain Hills.
According to Michael Tyler, a partner at AZBA, coworking facilities have grown rapidly in the Valley over the last five years and may be useful in Fountain Hills given the high number of home-based businesses.
“The number of coworking spaces in Arizona and across the U.S. is rapidly growing and their benefits have been well documented,” Tyler said. “Lower operating costs, improved networking and collaboration opportunities and flexible support structures are very attractive options for small businesses.”
The Town of Fountain Hills has engaged with AZBA to assist in determining whether such a space should be made available within the Town.
To provide input on this initiative, members of the business community are encouraged to complete a brief survey at surveymonkey.com/r/PJTP8WW.