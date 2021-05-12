While the pandemic may have slowed us down, it hasn’t stopped us.
And it certainly hasn’t stopped us from experiencing aches and pains, muscle stiffness and other maladies.
PJ Cardona, a certified LED light therapist, has relief for such medical events.
Cardona, who opened InLight Therapy recently, said LED light therapy uses wave lengths to stimulate healing.
“It is a non-invasive form of pain relief,” Cardona said. “It is used for people who don’t want to use meds for pain relief, and it often is a way to avoid surgery.”
People from all walks of life can benefit from the therapy. Children, men, women, elderly people and even pets are candidates for LED light therapy.
“The technology is not new,” Cardona said. “NASA has researched, and the therapy is FDA-cleared. It has been used for more than 40 years.”
The product increases circulation, reduces pain, reduces muscle stiffness and relieves muscle spasms. Cardona explained that the years of research have validated the therapy.
Those wishing to use the therapy have options. They can schedule a session with Cardona in her studio, rent the system or rent to own the equipment.
Cardona has been working in the industry for seven years, switching careers as a graphic designer to working in light therapy.
“I got into light therapy on a personal level,” Cardona said. “I was experiencing chronic pain and seeing a chiropractor three times a week for months. Eventually, I discovered light therapy and began using it on my back.”
Her pain subsided, and she began researching the products and what they could do for discomfort and illness. She ultimately became certified and practiced in Chicago before moving to Fountain Hills with her husband about a year ago.
She recently began seeing clients in Fountain Hills, although even during the pandemic she was able to work with people virtually.
Cardona is hosting a light therapy seminar at the Activity Center in the Community Center Monday, May 17. The event will showcase the health benefits of light therapy and why it is more than pain management.
Cardona will describe the science behind light therapy and explain why and how it works. She said conditions that an be helped with light therapy include arthritis, peripheral neuropathy, back, neck, knee or shoulder pain.
The seminar takes place at 2 p.m. Preregistration is required, and seating is limited. The program is free for Activity Center members or $5 for non-members. Call 480-816-5200 to register for course #5842.
Cardona offers a free first session to each new client. She suggests people email her, and she will get back with them to gather some information and set an appointment.
Cardona can be reached at lightsandhealth@gmail.com.