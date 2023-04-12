It’s coming up on a year since Hunter Ryan and his wife Samantha stepped up to become the new owners of HS3 Roof King in Fountain Hills, and so far, the role has suited them well as a young family making their mark in the community.
According to Hunter, the transition into ownership was very smooth after serving two years as Senior Project Manager under Larry Webster, HS3 Roof King’s previous owner.
“When [Larry] was looking to retire, the conversation of buying the company came up,” Hunter said, “It went pretty dang smoothly. No complaints.”
HS3 Roof King is a licensed roofing contractor based in Fountain Hills with a satellite office in Payson. The business specializes in installing, preparing and servicing residential and commercial roofs along with providing general contracting services, which Hunter is hoping to expand.
HS3 Roof King holds an Arizona Dual Residential and Small Commercial Contractor License (KB-2), allowing HS3 Roof King’s experienced staff to build and modify residential and small commercial buildings. This year, Hunter and Samantha are starting to expand their general contracting division by providing more remodeling and custom new-build services to their customers.
Under Hunter and Samantha’s new ownership, the company has also begun using a new roofing underlayment called modified bitumen, an asphalt and polymerized rubber granulated material reinforced with fiberglass to create a rugged, flexible and waterproof roofing membrane.
“It’s top-of-the-line stuff. Not that what we were using before wasn’t, we just decided to offer the best,” Hunter said.
Hunter and Samantha are parents to their three-year-old boy, William, who is expecting a little sister on July 4 of this year. Her name is Charlie-Sue.
“All-American girl,” Hunter laughed.
Moving from a senior project manager position into ownership, Hunter decided to add to his staff to help carry the workload at HS3 Roof King.
“I'm a family man,” Hunter said. “I have a young family. I got a three-year-old son and a daughter cooking, so I want to make sure that everybody has time to spend with their family. I don't believe anybody should be worked to death. It’s important that you have a good work-life balance. That’s important to me.”
Hunter has been in the construction industry since his early twenties, flipping houses, working on new-builds and remodeling old homes. While his new role has him working in the office more often than not, Hunter says that since the beginning, the best part of work is meeting people on the job.
“I love chatting with the clients and making sure they’re happy with the work,” he said. “I’ve always been a social person, so I thoroughly enjoy meeting people.”
HS3 Roof King is located at 17225 E. Shea Blvd., A109. For more information on HS3 Roof King, visit azroofking.com or call 480-486-8040.