After opening its Urgent Care earlier this year, on Monday, Aug. 15, HonorHealth Medical Group opened its Primary Care facility in Fountain Hills.
The Fountain Hills HonorHealth Primary Care team offers family medicine and preventive health services to adults ages 18 years and older.
Located on the corner of Palisades Blvd. and La Montana Dr., the primary care facility includes an on-site laboratory and offers services in blood pressure management, pulmonary function testing, diabetes management and more.
Dr. Linda Stanek specializes in family medicine and said she is excited to serve the Fountain Hills community.
“I’m humbled by the opportunity to provide high-quality care to the Fountain Hills community,” Stanek said. “Our practice strives to build relationships and have open communication with each of our patients to provide care focused on what’s best for them.”
Stanek attended the American University of the Caribbean and completed her residency at Beaumont Hospital in Gross Pointe, Mich. She completed her fellowship at St. Luke’s Hospital and Health Network and is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.
“I’m passionate about helping my patients achieve their best health, so they can enjoy everything this community has to offer,” Stanek said.
Dr. Stanek is joined by Dr. Kimberly Brandstetter, who specializes in internal medicine. She attended Midwestern University and completed her residency at San Vicente Hospital in Monterrey, Mexico. Brandstetter completed her fellowship at Benner Boswell Medical Center in Sun City, Ariz. and is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine.
Beyond standard primary care services, Dr. Stanek offers many orthopedic services while Dr. Brandstetter specializes in geriatric care.
HonorHealth Primary Care also offers well-woman exams, Medicare annual wellness visits, adult physical exams and more.
HonorHealth Medical Group Primary Care is located at 16716 E. Palisades Blvd., Suite 101A. Their hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. They can be reached by phone at 480-587-6900 or fax at 480-882-5837.