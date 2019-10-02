For the past 41 years, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Betsy LaVoie has loved living in town.
Growing up here in a family involved in real estate and construction, “now I’m fortunate enough to raise my children in this idyllic community,” said LaVoie, a single mother to Madigan (Madi), 11, a sixth grader, and Mason, 8, in third grade.
Except for two brief college experiences at the University of Arizona and a three-month language emersion program in Guadalajara, Mexico, LaVoie has called Fountain Hills home.
As a student, she was bused to Coronado High School in Scottsdale before the local high school was built. She graduated in 1992, attended the University of Arizona and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Arizona State University.
“I am passionate about our beautiful town and our local businesses and organizations,” said LaVoie.
Since February, she has been member relations manager for the Chamber, recruiting 65 to 70 new members, broadening educational offerings and expanding the number of Leads networking groups to three.
One of her first official acts after the Chamber board of directors announced her promotion to executive director on Sept. 20 was sending an email to present and former members.
She invited them to attend the last “Lunch Mob” of the season last Friday, Sept. 27, at Sofrita’s, followed by an informational session about Chamber membership.
“We have really seen a positive shift in the Chamber’s member events and growth, and we will continue on that path,” she said. “The communication line was not open and it needs to be.”
LaVoie has promoted Fountain Hills Youth Community to bring young people together for social and lifestyle events. They plan a golf tournament later this month.
“It appears as if chambers of commerce have a media or PR campaign surrounding promoting the Chamber of Commerce. As a local resident and previous business owner, I have a different approach,” she said. “I feel we should focus on promoting the businesses within our Chamber and our PR surrounding our organization takes care of itself.”
LaVoie worked on Mary Kay Cosmetics’ leadership team for 15 years, subsequently climbing the ladder into the top 1.5 percent of company representatives.
Mary Kay rewarded top salespeople with autos that served as mobile advertising for the business. LaVoie won five vehicles.
“I loved it and then I started having kids and it no longer was a great fit,” she recalled.
Her mother, who had been involved in real estate for 25 years, decided to retire in early 2002.
“My Dad was a builder at the time. My brother was a builder and they said that since your Mom is retiring, we decided that someone needs to have their real estate license.”
LaVoie did exactly that in 2005. After her mother’s passing, she decided to pursue real estate fulltime and became a HomeSmart Realtor for four years.
In 2013, she purchased Energy Oasis, rebranded the business as EO2 Wellness Spa and Oxygen Bar on Parkview Avenue, and sold it within a year.
In 2012, she founded the social media group, Fountain Hills Connection, to advertise and promote businesses. The website has become a community bulletin board.
The site is a separate and private entity from the Chamber. She said she has turned it over to a family friend to own, operate and administer.