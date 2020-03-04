One of Home Watch Neighbor’s mottos is “we take care of your home when you’re not around.” Celebrating its one-year anniversary this month, owner Jeff Stack has spent the past 12 months keeping an eye on homes in and around Fountain Hills.
“The first year was great,” Stack said. “I’d consider my territory anywhere along the Shea corridor to the 101, north on Pima, into Cave Creek and back through Rio Verde…My clients have been so appreciative of the things I do, they’ve left some amazing testimonials for my work.”
Stack is trained in home watch and his business is bonded, insured and affiliated with the International Home Watch Alliance.
Stack said Home Watch Neighbor is ideal for residents looking to take an extended vacation, seasonal residents or vacation homes. In short, while a client is away, Stack does everything needed to keep a house “healthy.”
This includes everything inside the house from cycling water and checking for leaks to maintaining toilets, verifying the HVAC is functioning properly, running appliances, checking smoke detectors, flooring, walls, ceiling, windows and more. Outside, Stack offers visual review, checks for signs of pests or damage, monitors landscaping, the condition of pools and drip systems and brings in the mail.
Additional premium services include arrival set-up, departure clean-up, drone views of the property, car drive service, on-site meetings with repair/pest control companies and the like.
Stack said it’s a business he takes very seriously because he knows his clients are serious about their homes.
“My clients use words like ‘peace of mind’ and ‘comforted’ for the work that I do,” Stack said. “There’s never any concern for what is going on in their home.”
A big part of that comes from the extra steps Stack takes to keep a client up to date. He uses geolocation in his reports so the owner knows exactly when he is at their home and maps his progress. Using an app, Stack works through a complete checklist of tasks individually tailored to the given home, taking pictures along the way so the homeowner can see the property or any issues for themselves. Stack said his app allows his clients to stay up to date on their home from anywhere in the world, with the reports delivered directly to the client as soon as he leaves the house.
He typically works out a twice monthly schedule for his services, though some prefer three visits each month. Stack noted that this is especially useful if an insurance claim ever needs to be made, as his visits keep the house from being considered “vacant” and homeowners have his reports and photographs to provide a timeline of any major issues.
Stack said he hasn’t come across any major discoveries in his first year, though highlights from 2019 included saving a large wine collection when a cooler stopped working properly and a spa repair when he located puddles outside.
“I have an extensive checklist of services I offer for each home to make sure the home stays happy and healthy and running properly,” Stack said. “When the homeowner comes back, their home is ready to be lived in.”
Stack said that he considers himself a part of the local home watch community, but he feels his professionalism and attention to detail help distinguish him.
“I’m joining [my colleagues] in the fight against the vacant home,” he said. “A vacant home is a vulnerable home. I’m professionally trained and my reporting system helps set me apart. I consider myself and the client a team, and we’re all working to keep their home healthy.”
To reach stack, call 602-739-4354 or email jeff@homewatchneighbor.com. For additional information, visit homewatchneighbor.com.