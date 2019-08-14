Hob Nob Catering is moving into the EVIT building, 17300 E. Calaveras Dr., next to the Boys & Girls Club.
Chef Alice Novotny and event coordinator Mike Vrable said they are refurbishing the existing kitchen and making plans to expand their business model to operate from the new space beginning Sept 1.
“Joining the East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT) will afford us the opportunity to expand our catering operation to include Hob Nob Homestyle,” said Vrable. “Homestyle is best described as ‘grab and go’ chef-prepared gourmet dinners and soups, soon to be made available to the community.”
Current services include private in-home dinner parties, corporate events, brunches, showers, weddings, barbecues and other food-related celebrations.
At the new location, Hob Nob will have access to the gymnasium adjacent to the kitchen. The space, which can accommodate several hundred guests, is equipped with a sound system and a full-sized stage – all of which can be serviced by the Hob Nob Catering team.
In addition, smaller rooms are available on site for business or club meetings, wedding and bridal showers, casual luncheons or conferences.
Rental items such as tables, chairs, portable bars, high-top tables and linens will also be made available for lease to the community.
EVIT offers students quality learning opportunities in the fields of graphic design, photography, video production and nursing.
The 35,000-square foot building has been redesigned as an incubator to incorporate local businesses.
“Our goal is to help change the lives of the communities we serve. Our hope is to provide exceptional educational, business and community opportunities,” said Dr. Chad Wilson of EVIT.
Novotny gained her chef training at the Culinary Institute of America, both in Hyde Park, N.Y., and Napa, Cali. She owned and operated a café in Erie, Penn., for five years. She has operated Hob Nob Catering since 2016.
The business telephone number is 480-744-9998.