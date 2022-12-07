Healthy Futures.jpg

Arizona’s longest-running Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for eating disorders turned 20 last week.

Based in Fountain Hills and serving clients clinically in Scottsdale, Healthy Futures offers comprehensive treatments for those dealing with eating disorders. Their services include IOPs for eating disorders in adults and teens, emotional eating, mental health, general counseling, somatic experience therapy, dialectical behavior therapy and reduced-fee counseling for those seeking help but lack insurance or experiencing financial hardship.