Randee Harvel has joined the Arizona Living Team at RE/MAX Fine Properties as the transaction coordinator/buyers agent. She will be assisting her mom, Nan Harvel, who is the current transaction coordinator.
A licensed Realtor in the state of Arizona for the past three years, Harvel moved to Fountain Hills with her parents six years ago from Atlanta, Ga.
“I love real estate, especially in the beautiful town of Fountain Hills,” Harvel said. “It’s so fun to help people discover and fall in love with our town, just like my family and I did.”
Harvel describes the Arizona Living Team as a “family” and said she looks forward to helping the team’s clients through every step of the real estate process.
“When you work with our team, you become part of our family and we take pride in providing the best real estate experience for our clients,” she added.
The Arizona Living Team is part of the RE/MAX Fine Properties brokerage firm with more than 325 agents and offices in Fountain Hills, Scottsdale, Flagstaff, Camp Verde, Gilbert and Peoria. RE/MAX Fine Properties is also the top RE/MAX metropolitan brokerage in the country. More about RE/MAX Fine Properties is available at ArizonaLiving.com.
Harvel will work out of the Fountain Hills office, located at 17225 E. Shea Blvd. #A102. She can be contacted by phone at 678-447-9892 or email at Randee@ArizonaLiving.com.