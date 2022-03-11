Happy Home Watch & Services has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association.
The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to “establish and maintain the highest industry standards for home watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada,” according to a press release. “Home watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues, which means that it is a service that ‘keeps an eye on things’ at your vacation or primary home while you are not in residence.”
Owner Brandy Zedlar said she understands the headaches, worry and stress that can come from unforeseen problems at a homeowner’s number-one investment. An Arizona native, Zedlar grew up in Phoenix enjoying the many days of sunshine, showing and training quarter horses. She represented Arizona in the 1993 American Junior Quarter Horse Association World Championship and finished 12th in Trail and 25th in Western Riding.
As she moved on from her equestrian lifestyle, Zedlar worked for the City of Lake Havasu as a permit technician, guiding homeowners through the planning and building permit processes. She said that created many exciting experiences working with homeowners, creating their dream home, swimming pool, or that long-awaited room addition. That’s when she realized her calling of helping homeowners.
Zedlar later moved and continued her career with the City of Tempe as a code compliance inspector. Her focus in Tempe was residential and rental housing inspections. Her goal was “to provide exceptional customer service to property owners while assisting them in bringing their property into compliance.”
After 23 years in government, Zedlar decided it was time to take her calling to the next level by launching Happy Home Watch & Services. With her broad knowledge of residential inspections, construction,and her passion for helping homeowners, she said she knew that Happy Home Watch & Services would be a perfect fit, offering a valued service needed throughout the Scottsdale and Fountain Hills areas.
As someone who has owned several condos, Zedlar said she understands the unique issues that condo owners face, which is why she specializes in condo and townhome home watch. Though she said she loves houses, too.
Zedlar got the name for her business from her inspiration and continued passion to keep homes healthy and happy. That is why her mission is to “bring peace of mind to absentee homeownership – one home check, one conversation, one smile at a time.”
Zedlar has earned the designation of Certified Home Watch Professional and has graduated from the NHWA’s Home Watch Boot Camp. Happy Home Watch & Services serves Scottsdale and Fountain Hills and Zedlar can be reached at 480-204-2311, or at brandy@happyhomewatchaz.com. Learn more from her website, at happyhomewatchaz.com.