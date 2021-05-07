Guardian Training and Consulting has new upcoming classes.
The Arizona concealed carry course will be held Saturday, May 22, at Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce. Preregistration is required and can be made by visiting guardiantrainingandconsulting.org. The cost is $85 per person. Students must be 21 or older to attend.
Other upcoming classes are an ASHI CPR/AED certification class and a “Stop the Bleed” class, both June 19, at the chamber. Preregistration also is required for those classes.
The CPR/AED class is limited to 10 students. The class is from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The “Stop the Bleed” class in held in conjunction with the purchase of a Stop the Bleed Kit. The class is from noon to 3 p.m.
Guardian Training and Consulting is a Fountain Hills company. Classes and other information is listed on its website.
Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is located at 16837 E. Palisades Blvd.