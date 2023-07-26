Last year, Tyler and Jalin Gregory didn’t know much about running a pool company, but they knew they couldn’t last another year working in corporate America.
It's been a year since Tyler and Jalin quit their jobs to start Gregory Pool Services, a pool maintenance company that has grown to 70 weekly customers and counting. Today, these two young Fountain Hills-based business owners are excited to be servicing local pools and are actively accepting new customers.
As the owner of an investment property in Scottsdale, Tyler always had problems with his pool maintenance company; guests were complaining about the green-colored pool and hot tub water and Tyler was burning a hole in his pocket for subpar maintenance.
“I always liked working with my hands and fixing stuff, so I just got on YouTube and started learning how to maintain pools,” Tyler said, a Scottsdale native who troubleshot his way into a new career. After taking over his pool’s maintenance, the guest complaints stopped.
“I didn’t like sitting in a cubicle, Jalin probably liked it even less, and so we were like, ‘You know what? I think this pool stuff seems like a cool route,’” Tyler said.
Soon, Tyler was maintaining vacation rentals around Scottsdale and expanded into Fountain Hills, where new clients are now finding him through word-of-mouth and on Thumbtack, the online home services website that connects customers with local pros.
Locally owned and operated, Gregory Pool Services provides weekly pool maintenance including chemical balancing, acid and chlorine washes and equipment repair to pumps, filters and heaters. It is currently accepting customers in Scottsdale and Fountain Hills.
Celebrating a year of business, Tyler makes sure to mention Dan Grimm of Dan’s Pool Care and Kelly West of Kelly’s Pool Services as two local pool experts who have helped him learn the ropes.
Jalin grew up in Fountain Hills as a Yoder, a surname that dates back to the earliest years of town history. She and Tyler were married in April and the two work together whenever possible, especially for those pesky two-person jobs that follow a heavy monsoon, leaving pools filled with dust and debris.
Jalin attended elementary school and high school in Fountain Hills and attended the same preschool where she now works as a part-time preschool teacher in Fountain Hills.
As Tyler and Jalin begin their new journey as Fountain Hills business owners, they ask the community to spread the word and think of them for any pool service needs.
Gregory Pool Services is open Monday through Friday and Sunday by availability. To schedule pool maintenance with Gregory Pool Services, call 480-244-1476.