Gregory Pools

Tyler and Jalin Gregory are the owners of Gregory Pool Services in Fountain Hills. To schedule a quote, call 480-244-1476 (Independent Newsmedia/Cyrus Guccione)

Last year, Tyler and Jalin Gregory didn’t know much about running a pool company, but they knew they couldn’t last another year working in corporate America.

It's been a year since Tyler and Jalin quit their jobs to start Gregory Pool Services, a pool maintenance company that has grown to 70 weekly customers and counting. Today, these two young Fountain Hills-based business owners are excited to be servicing local pools and are actively accepting new customers.