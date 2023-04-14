The Fountain Hills Chamber Foundation and the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce have announced ongoing support from the Wigley Foundation Grant.

“Thanks to the Wigley Foundation Grant, Fountain Hills businesses can now apply for Chamber membership to enhance their visibility and impact in the Fountain Hills community,” reads a press release from the Chamber. “In an incredible act of generosity, Fountain Hills resident Jack Wigley has pledged to donate annually to help local businesses join the Chamber of Commerce, even if they’re struggling with start-up costs or seasonal downturns.