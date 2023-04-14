The Fountain Hills Chamber Foundation and the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce have announced ongoing support from the Wigley Foundation Grant.
“Thanks to the Wigley Foundation Grant, Fountain Hills businesses can now apply for Chamber membership to enhance their visibility and impact in the Fountain Hills community,” reads a press release from the Chamber. “In an incredible act of generosity, Fountain Hills resident Jack Wigley has pledged to donate annually to help local businesses join the Chamber of Commerce, even if they’re struggling with start-up costs or seasonal downturns.
“The remarkable generosity of the Wigley Family, whose unwavering support for local commerce and community, can be seen throughout Fountain Hills. The Chamber Foundation Wigley Grant is also Fountain Hills Little League’s title and presenting sponsor.”
The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce established the Fountain Hills Chamber Foundation in 2021. This fundraising arm aims at maximizing the Chamber’s impact on the local business community.
“With the launch of the all-new, cutting-edge ‘Visit Fountain Hills’ app, every local business can be featured, regardless of Chamber membership,” the press release continues. “But, as a Chamber member, your business will enjoy amplified exposure, plus the ability to update and personalize your listing for optimal results.”
The press release notes that the Wigley Grant will allow additional businesses to take advantage of these types of opportunities.
For more information regarding the Chamber Foundation Wigley Grant, contact Betsy LaVoie at betsy@fhchamber.com.