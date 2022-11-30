Good Living 2.JPG

Good Living Greens is Fountain Hills’ own independent grocery store that provides organic, high-quality produce and cold-pressed juices with ingredients sourced directly from their microgreen farm.

Jeremy and Jill Keefe are the owners of Good Living Greens, setting up shop on Parkview Avenue in May of this year after starting their business in 2019 in their bonus room, where Jeremy had built an indoor hydroponic growing system.