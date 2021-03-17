Growth Only Automated Life and Legacy, better known as the GOALL Program, is supported by a team of financial strategists who believe “losing money no longer makes sense.”
That comes from co-founders Mark and Bridget Biermann, who recently relocated to Fountain Hills.
According to their website (goallprogram.com), the GOALL Program “provides a sustainable way for companies to invest in their financial future and their employees. The program also offers a product that delivers major advantages in comparison to the traditional 401K retirement plan offered by other similar programs.”
The Biermanns said they understand that life can throw plenty of curveballs at employers and employees, and their “GOALL” is to make sure their clients are ready for them.
Mark grew up in a farming community in Minnesota and, at the age of 28, started a home building company. That led to a real estate company and a land development company, which is when Bridget came into his life.
“Together, we grew to the point where we were building 100 homes a year,” Mark said. “We did that for over 20 years.”
When the recession hit in 2008/2009, the duo decided to shift its focus to assisting their fellow businessowners.
“Businessowners need more help becoming profitable these days due to market conditions,” Mark said. “That’s where the GOALL Program comes into play.”
Bridget said she also came from a small farming community, eventually going into nursing.
“That’s actually how we met,” she said. “I was caring for his grandfather.”
The two hit it off, Bridget decided to get her real estate license and, before they knew it, they were building a business and a home together.
Bridget said that it became clear to them that businessowners were having trouble cutting overhead in their expenses.
“Businessowners are good at their practice, but they might not be good at marketing or watching and controlling their overhead,” she said. “We had so much of that stuff already dialed into our system with our own business, so we decided to take what we know and implement it to help others. That’s where the GOALL Program came from.”
Bridget said the hard part was taking the practices they implemented by reflex at that point and putting it into writing in a way that could be explained to and executed by others. Once they had all of the kinks ironed out, the GOALL Program was ready to roll.
One of the main drives of the company is protecting a client’s financial wellbeing. This, in turn, creates a tethering effect Mark said allows businesses to attract and retain quality employees.
Mark said the GOALL benefit package has a minimum of 90 percent participation and it costs 40 percent less than other available products.
“So, employees get way more benefits and they get to keep all of it in retirement,” he continued. “Usually, if an employer offers a 401K and some life insurance and disability, only the 401K stays with you.
“We protect people from life’s curveballs, whether that be not having money in retirement, becoming ill or injured or dying too soon.”
The Biermanns moved to Fountain Hills last July and immediately started hosting seminars within their home/training facility. The GOALL Program has been running for six years now and is licensed in 36 states. Mark said the success of the GOALL Program is catching on and the company saw growth of 30 percent in 2020, breaking all previous records.
“We work with employers and employees, but also a lot of individuals and families,” Mark said. “So, when the stock market went down 20-plus percent in early 2020, that made a lot of people upset. They’re tired of losing money and they came to us because we have products that never lose money when the stock market goes down. That’s some peace of mind.”
Bridget agreed, saying that GOALL has a way of changing the water cooler talk around the office.
“When you tell an employee that you want to change their financial blueprint for the better, that sends a pretty strong message about their value,” Bridget said. “It changes the entire businesses culture.”
Mark and Bridget said their plan from the beginning has been helping others, something they feel they’ve achieved thus far and look forward to continuing.
“It’s been the most amazing thing,” Mark said. “The GOALL Program protects you in the event of injury, illness and the like while preparing you for retirement.
“If you think taxes are going to go up, we can help. If you think the stock market is going to drop and you’re going to lose money, we can help. If you think you have the potential to become ill or injured and that will result in a loss of income, we can help. If you think that, upon death, you would like to leave a legacy for your family, we can help.”
For more information on GOALL Program and its offerings, visit goallprogram.com or call 651-775-0461. Mark can be reached at mark@goallprogram.com and Bridget can be reached at bridget@goallprogram.com.