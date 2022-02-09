According to Joanne Colella, her business is all about sharing the stories of other businesses. Whether its web content, marketing materials, business writing, publishing, media distribution or public relations, Colella Communications offers everything needed to bolster a business’ presence and then share it with the world.
Colella said writing and editing have always come naturally to her, and she takes pride in crafting high-quality content for her clients.
“Everyone has a story to tell, whether it’s about themselves, their business or their organization, but they’re not always comfortable putting it into words and that’s what I love to do,” Colella said. “I truly enjoy speaking with people, learning their story and then translating it into written content that is personal, professional and as perfect as possible to help them promote what matters most to them.
“…A lot of my clients are excellent at what they do, but they are not necessarily great at telling the story of what they do.”
Whether editing a book or creating content for a website, Colella said she takes her work seriously because she knows it is a reflection of her clients and their services. Examples of potential clients include:
*Businesses or marketing agencies that need new, updated or improved content for websites, marketing materials, social media pages or press releases.
*Companies seeking to outsource writing services for their public relations, presentations, brochures or business correspondence.
*Non-profit or community organizations that want to promote their causes, programs, events or services.
*Media outlets or publishing firms looking for contributing writers or editors.
Colella has had a long and successful career in writing, editing and publishing, and she brings that expertise to Colella Communications.
Born and raised in Brooklyn and living in New Jersey with her husband for 34 years, Colella has been visiting Arizona since 1985.
“We always loved it and knew it was inevitable we would end up here someday,” Colella said.
That day came in December of 2020 when the Colellas bought a house in Fountain Hills, moving here fulltime this past August.
Colella Communications has clients all over the world, one of the benefits of having an online business.
Colella’s career has always revolved around the written word. Right out of college, she began working for Madison Square Garden, helping them launch their first in-house advertising agency. She moved on to a couple of advertising firms in the city, eventually moving into public relations and writing columns. One thing led to another and, next thing she knew, Colella was serving as editor in chief of five monthly magazines in New Jersey.
In 2017 she decided it was time to change things up a bit, bringing all of that knowledge to Colella Communications in order to help other businesses succeed.
“I just love telling the story of businesses,” she said. “What they do, what they’re about, why they are better than the competition, what their passion is.”
Colella said she enjoys researching and sharing what makes a business unique and then creating the content that paints that picture for her clients’ customers. She’s written scripts for video presentations, speeches, content for mailers and more.
“In Fountain Hills, I want to do what I’ve always done,” Colella said. “I want to get involved with the community, learn the stories of people, organizations and businesses, and work with anyone who needs help creating, updating and sharing content.
“Also, if there’s anyone out there who has been toying with the idea of writing a book…There are a lot of people out there who have a story to tell but don’t know how to put it into words. Get in contact with me.”
For more information about writing, editing and proofreading services, visit colellacommunications.com or email jcolella@colellacommunications.com. Colella can also be reached at 480-550-8592.