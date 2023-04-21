It’s been a dream of Fountain Hills resident Barbara Ducote to open her own business. So, when the opportunity presented itself in October of last year, Ducote Lane Studio, LLC became her new side venture which flew under the radar for a few months.
“It was kind of like, word-of-mouth with some of my friends,” Ducote said. “I just wanted something that was flexible.”
Now, Ducote is eager to take on new clientele into her second-story spray tanning studio on Palisades Boulevard, which includes a spacious waiting area, a tanning booth with mood lighting and a private changing room/bathroom. When clients arrive, Ducote steps them through the entire tanning process which is over in a matter of 10-15 minutes.
Spray tanning by appointment only, Ducote offers spray tans for special occasions like weddings, vacations, competitions and for clients simply looking for a seamless, sunless tanning session. She also offers group tans for a fun evening with friends.
Ducote Lane Studio, LLC, is dedicated to using paraben- and cruelty-free products for her clients by offering basic and rapid tans for upper and full treatments, using organic solutions that contain DHA (dihydroxyacetone) derived from plant sources.
Loving a tan but not being in the sun were two factors that jumpstarted Ducote’s idea for a spray tanning salon. She’s also lost friends and close family members to cancer, which motivated her to find a safe way to get a tan.
“Spray tanning is also a lot safer for your skin, as there’s less risk of side effects that come with UV sun exposure and tanning beds such as sunburn, premature aging, skin cancer and other skin conditions like melanoma that is a result of harmful UV radiation,” Ducote said.
Comparing tanning beds to spray tanning, Ducote says spray tanning wins out because spray tans offer an instant glow without any potentially dangerous sun overexposure.
Spray tan prep
Preparing for a spray tan is important to the tanning process as clients must first exfoliate prior to their appointment and arrive with clean skin without lotions, makeup, perfumes and deodorants that might cause uneven tanning development.
“You can’t have anything on your skin when you come in,” Ducote said. “It creates a barrier between the solution and your skin and what happens when you spray is that it only sits on the top layer of your skin.”
Staying hydrated leading up to the tanning appointment and arriving with loose-fitting clothes to help the tan develop are also encouraged.
Spray tan care
Following a tanning session with Ducote’s basic tanning solution, the recommended drying time before the first shower is 8-12 hours, while the rapid tanning solution is designed to require less drying time (2-5 hours).
Clients should refrain from touching or scratching their tans until the drying time is complete. Once showered, pat dry and apply tan-safe products to help a tan last longer and fade evenly.
According to Ducote, spray tans last anywhere from 7-10 days.
“Some people use it as their beauty routine where others just use it for an occasion like, ‘I’m going on a vacation, I just want to have a tan,’” Ducote said, adding that some of her clients would rather get reoccurring spray tans and come to her studio on a regular basis rather than go out in the sun.
After her clients’ first five spray tanning sessions, Ducote offers a sixth session for free. She also offers student discounts and a mobile spray tanning option for clients within 30 miles of the studio in Fountain Hills.
The future is bright for Ducote, who says the goal is to expand and hire a regular staff once her business begins to grow. For now, she’s happy to help people find their glow and meet the many faces that come through her doors.
“I like meeting the different people,” Ducote said. “It’s always been my favorite part of the job.”
Ducote Lane Studio, LLC, is located at 16743 E. Palisades Blvd, Suite 201. Business hours are Tuesday, 5:30 to 8 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, 4:30 to 8 p.m.; Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 12 noon; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and closed on Monday. All tanning sessions are by appointment only. For more information, visit dlstanning.com, call 480-450-9244 or send an email to dlstanning@gmail.com.