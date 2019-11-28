Fry’s Food Stores’ parent company, Kroger Co., will offer online wine delivery to customers.
The deliveries will be made to customers’ homes or offices. The program is called “Kroger Wine.”
Kroger Wine prices will range from $10 to $16 per bottle and there are no shipping fees.
Kroger has partnered with Los Angeles-based Drinks Holdings to sell the wine.
“By leveraging our scalable platform, Kroger became the first grocery retailer of its kind to offer a ship-to-home wine program that brings the flexibility, convenience and personalization of e-commerce to the wine shopping experience,” said Zac Brandenberg, Drinks’ co-founder and CEO.
Kroger Wine was launched in late 2018 and with the addition of Arizona, is now available in 19 states and the District of Columbia.