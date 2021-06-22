The Fountain Hills Times is offering a summer special, providing free help wanted ads from June 23 through Aug. 25.
These ads are free up to the first 20 words and participants must be a Fountain Hills company. A yellow background or logo/photo can be added for $5 per week the help wanted ad runs.
For a one-time insertion, the cost is $0.60 per word above the initial 20. Running the same add two weeks costs $1.14 per word above 20, or $1.62 for three weeks, $2.04 for four weeks.
Those interested should call The Times’ office at 480-837-1925. The deadline for classified line ads is 2 p.m. Monday.