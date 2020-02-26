Four Peaks Motorsports owner John Nobile has rolled open his bay door at 16628 E. Saguaro Blvd. and is open for business.
“I moved here in 2002 and I love this community,” Nobile said. “I’ve been waiting all this time to open my own shop, serve the community and offer great service to our residents, so I’m really excited.”
Nobile said Four Peaks Motorsports maintains and restores classic cars and antique cars and works on modern cars, too. His lead mechanic, Wes Stricklin, graduated from Fountain Hills High School and has been working within the community for the past decade.
“We’re a one-stop shop for all of your automotive needs,” Nobile said. “We service car collections and daily drivers. I also own the property, so I’m not going anywhere. People can have peace of mind in that.”
Nobile was quick to promote his next-door neighbor, Sember Motorsports Auto Body & Paint.
“They do body and paint in-house,” Nobile said. “They have a great reputation so, between the two shops, we’ve got all of your automotive needs covered.”
Four Peaks officially opened its doors on Nov. 1 2019, getting things rolling with a soft open and earning business through word of mouth. The shop is in full swing now, though, and Nobile is ready to welcome new customers.
Nobile’s shop is squeaky-clean, boasting new equipment and plenty of room to work. He said the staff prides itself on this aesthetic, which they work hard to maintain.
A room off to the side of the shop, which Nobile calls his “therapy room,” is where the team works on antique cars. The bay had a 1914 Renault Coupe DeVille being worked on recently. It’s part of author Clive Cussler’s collection, which Four Peaks Motorsports is helping maintain.
“We do a little bit of everything,” Nobile explained. “We’re not focused heavily on general repairs, but we do those jobs, too, as a way to provide full service to our customers.
“We’re not out-of-town guys, so we have great pride in working local and we like to have fun. We offer our clients a high level of quality right here in town. We’re car guys; that’s what we do. We’re not just fixing cars; we’re caretakers of these cars. We take great pride in that.”
Nobile said that one of the aspects that sets his shop apart is open communication with clients.
“We take the time to figure out what’s needed, what’s most important, and then we talk to the customer, send them photos or have them come in if we think they need to see something for themselves,” he continued. “Strong communication is our goal…We not only build cars, we build relationships…We’ll walk you through everything, let you know what’s important, consider budget and safety and make sure we do the job well.”
For additional information, contact Four Peaks Motorsports at 480-525-4767 or email john@fourpeaksmotorsports.com.