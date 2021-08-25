Fountain View Village, a senior living facility in downtown Fountain Hills, is under new ownership.
The facility, located on 16 acres at 16455 E. Avenue of the Fountains, was sold to WSL Fountain View Investors V LLC out of Chicago for $49.5 million. The previous owner is Fountain View Village LLC of Omaha.
Details of this sale come from real estate news site Globe St. Representatives of Fountain View Village were unavailable for comment.
The sale, which equates to $202,869 per unit for the 244-unit facility, was completed in early August.
Fountain View Village offers a variety of living options and amenities for its residents.
“Our community welcomes local families and sunseekers to gain more confidence through our lifestyles,” reads a statement from the Fountain View Village website. “We provide continuous care in a stunning Arizona setting. Active seniors in Independent Living and those needing a little more help in Assisted Living can enjoy relaxed lifestyle options. Seniors living with dementia or Alzheimer's in our embrace Memory Care neighborhood are taken care of by our attentive staff.
“We make residents who require a higher level of care feel at home through our Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation services. All our residents have access to shared spaces, elevated dining services, and innovative programming that make every day in our community more fulfilling.”
It is unknown if any changes, outside of ownership, are planned at this time.