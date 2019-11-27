Fountain View Village has opened an adult day care program, Embrace, designed for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia and other forms of memory loss.
The Senior Lifestyle staff introduced the facility at a Nov. 21 Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting.
The day care unit is located on the third floor of the assisted living building, 16455 E. Avenue of the Fountains.
Executive director Elisabeth George said the program accepts individuals that require physical and memory assistance.
Hours will be seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Participants can register for a half day or full day and determine the number of days to attend.
Meals will be provided along with medication assistance and physical aid for personal care.
An apartment will be available for individuals’ rest and relaxation. The area will be equipped with a bed, recliner chairs and television.
Amenities will include physical, occupational and speech therapy. Group outings also will be scheduled for those who wish to participate. Monthly activity calendars can be mailed or emailed to interested individuals.
Costs of services will be provided to individuals during facility tours, said George.
To learn more about the program, call 480-836-5000.