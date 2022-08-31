Fountain Park Hotel 1.JPG

Earlier this year, BWH Hotel Group welcomed Fountain Park Hotel into its Best Western Signature Collection brand.

“Fountain Park Hotel, BW Signature Collection offers guests a small, community feel in modern, sophisticated décor with a slight twist of Southwest,” Fountain Park Hotel General Manager Brandy Dahlgren said. “We are pleased to share all Fountain Hills has to offer, in addition to the benefits of Best Western rewards.”