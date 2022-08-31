Earlier this year, BWH Hotel Group welcomed Fountain Park Hotel into its Best Western Signature Collection brand.
“Fountain Park Hotel, BW Signature Collection offers guests a small, community feel in modern, sophisticated décor with a slight twist of Southwest,” Fountain Park Hotel General Manager Brandy Dahlgren said. “We are pleased to share all Fountain Hills has to offer, in addition to the benefits of Best Western rewards.”
The Signature Collection brand denotes an eclectic portfolio of inspirational accommodations at alluring destinations, exhibiting superior value, according to the Best Western website.
As a BW Signature Collection Hotel, Fountain Park Hotel offers its guests a more authentic experience that reflects the personality of the destination while remaining independently owned and managed.
Located across the street from the Plaza Fountainside shopping area and a block from the Avenue of the Fountains, the press release states Fountain Park Hotel offers its guests a perfect location for shopping, dining and enjoying the best of Fountain Park.
The hotel offers 58 guest rooms, including 11 suites with a separate bedroom and living room space with stackable washer/dryer, two-burner induction stovetop, convection microwave and mid-size refrigerator.
Fountain Park Hotel offers a newly remodeled gym, including treadmills, an elliptical machine, bike, exercise and weighted balls, yoga mats and free weights. The hotel also has a heated pool and spa.
“We’ve got one of the best locations in town,” Dahlgren said, who has worked for Fountain Park Hotel for three years and was promoted to general manager last year. “I love interacting with people from different areas and just talking to them about the town.”
Dahlgren encourages guests to stop in and take a tour, especially residents who are hosting out-of-town friends or relatives for upcoming events like Oktoberfest, Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts or simply a relaxing weekend in the Hills.
To book a reservation, call the hotel directly at 480-837-6565, or the Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ 24-hour reservation line at 1-800-780-7234 or by visiting BestWestern.com.