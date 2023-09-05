In May of 2022, Jaysonn Thompson was thinking about what to do when school was out for the summer. As a 15-year-old sophomore at Fountain Hills High School, Thompson toyed with the idea of starting a summer business. With help from his mother, Tiffany Burling, the two landed on the concept of starting a business around yard work, house chores, pet sitting and other odd jobs for residents in the community.

Hoping for some help from his friends, Thompson met with Colby Wright and Hanson Remm at the Four Peaks basketball courts to run the idea by them. Remm and Wright were eager to join, especially since Remm had been eying a new gaming computer and Wright liked the idea of making some summer cash.