The piano teaching team of Heather Baldwin and Dr. Michael Veech have opened a new studio, Fountain Hills Piano.
The studio is located on Saguaro Blvd. behind McDowell Mountain Cycles’ fit studio.
Baldwin and Veech, both longtime music teachers, have worked as a team in Fountain Hills for more than 10 years. Students typically begin their study with Baldwin and transition to Veech at about the mid-intermediate level. Together, they have taught hundreds of children, teens and adults in the Fountain Hills and Scottsdale communities.
Before opening Fountain Hills Piano (FHP), the team taught at Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills (CCFH).
“The pastors at CCFH graciously carved out space for us for many years, and we are grateful to them for working with us for so long,” said Baldwin. “With both FHP and CCFH growing, the time was right for us to move into our own space.”
Over the years, Baldwin and Veech have built a reputation for musical excellence and for nurturing students of all ages from novices into accomplished pianists.
Baldwin and Veech are both involved in the East Valley Music Teachers Association and Arizona State Music Teachers Association. Through those organizations, they offer students the option to participate in the Arizona Study Program, a state-level exam administered each year on the ASU campus.
For more information, visit fountainhillspiano.com. The phone number is 480-203-6379. The studio is located at 11873 N. Saguaro Blvd., Suite A2.