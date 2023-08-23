Step inside the ice cream shop along Avenue of the Fountains and one is greeted by bright pastel colors, marble pink archways and a menu of Korean- and Japanese-inspired treats. As the newest ice cream shop to enter Fountain Hills, Snowee has quickly garnered a loyal following with its soft serve ice cream, shaved snow and Taiyaki, a waffle-style, fish-shaped pastry with flavors in red bean, custard, strawberry cheesecake and cinnamon, brown sugar and mozzarella cheese.

Inside, a neon sign reads, “Ice Cream Solves Everything.” Curated to perfection with a delightful menu of sweet treats, Snowee Owner John Hosoo Park wanted to bring something fun and refreshing to Fountain Hills. And while ice cream doesn’t solve quite everything, it does satisfy Park’s sweet tooth.