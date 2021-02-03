Ever since she was a young girl growing up in Missouri, Tiffany Stearnes has been a nature lover.
Whether it is animals, plants or unique landscapes, she is drawn to Mother Nature and all its beautiful qualities.
So, it was only natural that at some point in time as an adult she would open a flower shop.
“Flowers are such a beautiful way to express how someone is feeling,” Stearnes said. “It makes my heart happy to put together arrangements that tell a story or display a sentiment.”
Her shop, still undergoing opening-week renovations, is called Fountain FlowerGirl.
“My main focus will be on local flower deliveries within Fountain Hills and the northeast Valley,” Stearnes said. “I’ve always loved putting together floral arrangements for my family and friends, so this is just a natural next step for me.”
Besides concentrating on personal deliveries for holidays and special occasions – such as the upcoming Valentine’s Day – Fountain FlowerGirl also offers a subscription service where individuals or businesses can contract for regular flower arrangements.
Several local businesses have already signed up for weekly deliveries of fresh flowers.
And guys take note, one romantic husband in town has already arranged for the Fountain FlowerGirl to deliver a new floral bouquet to his wife on a weekly basis.
“I love seeing people’s reactions to beautifully crafted arrangements,” Stearnes said. “I feel blessed that I can use my creativity to bring joy and brighten someone’s day.”
Stearnes also plans to conduct flower arranging classes, birthday events, wine tastings, etc. – all held at her shop.
“I’ve had several moms talk to me about having unique birthday parties where their girls can have fun putting together flower arrangements and that sort of thing,” she added.
Fountain FlowerGirl is located in the Palisades Business Center (Broker’s Alliance) at the northwest corner of Palisades and Saguaro boulevards.
As a registered nurse, Stearnes has a fondness for helping others. She will be partnering with the veterans and children’s hospitals in Phoenix to provide monthly deliveries to their patients.
The easiest way to order a floral arrangement is to check out her website at fountainflowergirl.com or call her at 417-379-3050.
Shop hours currently are Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For Saturdays and Sundays, call her directly or email fountainflowergirl@gmail.com.
Residents also can keep an eye out for the Fountain FlowerGirl cart parked on the Avenue of the Fountains and the event calendar at the bottom of her website.