Fountain Coins.jpg

Fountain Hills resident John Gibson is the owner of what he deems a “hobby-business” at Fountain Coins of Arizona, where he appraises coin collections and brokers coin transactions for avid coin collectors like himself.

A member of the American Numismatic Association since 1990 and a collector since 1967, Gibson is a numismatic consultant, educator, appraiser, evaluator and broker for all things coins.