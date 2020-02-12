Chef Mark Consiglio, along with his wife, Angie, have brought authentic Neapolitan pizza, baked in a mobile, custom-built wood-fire oven, to Fountain Hills. Firefly Wood Fired Cuisine will serve a Monday lunch and Thursday dinner near the Avenue of the Fountains in the parking lot between Park Place Apartments and Town Hall. They will also set up on select Saturday’s.
A graduate of the Culinary Institute of Arts in New York, Consiglio has worked in the industry for over 20 years, including time as executive chef in one of Boulder, Colorado’s top fine-dining restaurants. He has a family history of pizza that stems from the roots of the Amalfi Coast in Italy, including branches of the family that opened some of New Haven’s most infamous pizzerias.
Firefly Wood Fired Cuisine offers hand-made, organic pizzas with a secret dough recipe that requires a 48-hour fermentation, adding depth to the flavor. From the traditional Margherita to the new-school Fungi, Mark seeks to integrate old-style recipes with innovative flavors and ingredients.
Firefly sets up shop at 11 a.m. on Mondays and 4 p.m. on Thursdays. They also serve pizza at Bone Haus Brewery from time to time. More information about Firefly and a schedule of events can be found online at fireflycuisine.com.