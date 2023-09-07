Neatly tucked in the center of town on East Colony Drive, Finishing Touch auto body shop has been making investments for its future through a robust apprentice program and a purchase of a new, state-of-the-art frame rack for repairing vehicles.

Created by Chief Collision Technology, the Phoenix Pulling Rack takes up one full bay in the Finishing Touch garage. Designed to lift 12,000 pounds through a hydraulic pump lifting system, the Chief Rack is intended to support repairs on both full-body and unibody vehicles, from cars to large delivery vans.