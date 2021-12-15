“High fashion, but affordable.” That’s how owner Misty Watkins describes her business, Beauty Box Boutique.
Beauty Box is located at 12645 N. Saguaro Blvd. #15, in Plaza Fountainside next to Fountain Park.
“Beauty Box is basically a one-stop shop where you can get a head-to-toe makeover,” Watkins said. “You can get clothing, hair accessories, makeup, jewelry and shoes.”
The walls are lined from top to bottom with dresses, tops and bottoms, with displays set up for various types of jewelry, sunglasses and additional products. The boutique is packed with items, but there’s still plenty of room to explore alone or with a group of friends looking to add something new to their wardrobe.
In the midst of the holiday season, Watkins said now is an especially good time to drop by and see what the business has to offer.
“We have sizes from 0 to 3X, with a lot of colorful and high-fashion options,” Watkins added. “We have tons of great gift ideas, from the accessories to the belts and clothing. We also do gift wrapping and gift cards.”
Watkins described Beauty Box’s location as “awesome,” as it’s settled right in the heart of downtown.
“Our back door actually goes right out to Fountain Park,” she said. “There are some great restaurants nearby so, even if you’re just out for lunch, you can always stop by, bring your friends and have a great time.”
And speaking of shopping with friends, Watkins offers private shopping parties by appointment at Beauty Box Boutique.
“If you and your lady friends want to come out and do a little party or whatever, we can play dress-up and do before and after photo shoots,” Watkins added. “Those are a lot of fun.”
Watkins opened Beauty Box earlier this year but, with everything going on in the world and the typical slowdown of summer months around town, she decided to hold off on her official grand opening until November. As for her love of fashion, she said that grew naturally out of being the only girl in the family.
“I grew up in a family of all boys, so we didn’t really have a lot of fun girl time,” Watkins explained with a laugh. “I wanted to be a fashion designer when I was a little girl, made my first outfit when I was 12 years old and, 30 years later, here I am owning a boutique.”
Watkins said she has interest in starting a fashion line but, for the moment, she’s plenty busy running her shop.
The pandemic is actually to thank for Watkins being here, as she said the substantial impact in Minnesota gave her a good excuse to finally step away from real estate and try something different.
“We decided to take a leap of faith and came to the beautiful town of Fountain Hills,” she continued. “It’s worked out amazing. We’ve met wonderful people here and the community is warm, in more ways than one…I love it here.”
Watkins said she wants her customers to have a world-class experience when they visit Beauty Box.
“We’re really big on customer service, their needs come first,” Watkins said. “Our customers actually help us decide what to offer. They let us know the types of things they want, then we go to market and get it in for them. Their ideas have helped us fill the store with our inventory.”
Watkins said she loves being her own boss and running her own business, and the wonderful customers she’s had have made it all the more enjoyable.
“I’m getting the girl time I’ve never had before,” she said. “I have three brothers, three sons and seven nephews. We’re hoping to get more girls in the family, but I have plenty of ladies around here to help make that dream come true.”
For additional information, call Watkins at 320-808-7463 or visit beautyboxfh.com.