It’s almost time for the Fountain Hills Summer Nights Car Show grand finale. The final show of the season will be held this Friday, Sept. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m., an earlier start time than previous shows.
The Summer Nights Car Show is held in the parking lot behind Phil’s Filling Station, located at 16852 E. Parkview Avenue. As always, the event will feature classic and custom cars and trucks, music, food and drink discounts at Phil’s, a 50/50 raffle benefiting Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center and door prize entries for everyone in attendance. In addition, for the grand finale, organizers will hand out swag bags to the first 50 cars or trucks that arrive for the show. They will also draw the winner of the custom bike raffle at this event, which also benefits Southwest Wildlife. Organizers said the show is “a fun event for all ages” and entry is free for both participants and spectators.
Event sponsors Breton’s Automotive and Racing 101 would like to thank Phil’s Filling Station for allowing the use of the parking lot for this summer’s shows.
“Thank you to all of our wonderful local residents for turning out and supporting our efforts, and also the many participants who have joined us from all over the Valley,” reads a press release announcing the event. “We love our hometown and we are proud to bring yet another family-friendly event to Fountain Hills.”
For questions, contact Carole Breton at 480-421-9048 or visit the Facebook group page at facebook.com/groups/fountainhillssummernights.