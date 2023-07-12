Charity Golf Event 1.jpg

Guardian First Responders, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to lending support and raising awareness for law enforcement, military members and first responders, is set to be the sole beneficiary of the fourth annual Fountain Hills Young Community’s Charity Golf Scramble.

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the award-winning We-Ko-Pa Golf Club in Fort McDowell, which is ranked among the best golf courses in Arizona.