Guardian First Responders, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to lending support and raising awareness for law enforcement, military members and first responders, is set to be the sole beneficiary of the fourth annual Fountain Hills Young Community’s Charity Golf Scramble.
This year’s event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the award-winning We-Ko-Pa Golf Club in Fort McDowell, which is ranked among the best golf courses in Arizona.
“It is particularly meaningful that the FHYC Golf Scramble is held so close to Patriots Day, observed as the anniversary of 9-11, when so many first responders were lost or forever impacted,” Karen Logan said, president of Guardian First Responders. “We are grateful for the event committee’s decision to offer 100% of net proceeds, which will go a long way to assist our mission of honoring first responders everywhere and giving them the support they need.”
Funds raised from the golf tournament will be directed first to Guardian First Responders’ annual holiday initiative, to cover the costs of a large Christmas tree on the Avenue of the Fountains.
In recent years, the tree has been adorned with ribbons bearing the names of law enforcement, military members and first responders who are being honored or remembered. According to a press release, the display has become a central component of the township’s November and December celebrations.
Once the cost of the tree has been met, the remaining funds will be donated by Guardian First Responders to Under the Shield, a nonprofit organization established to meet the unique needs of law enforcement, fire service, emergency medical service, military personnel and their family members by providing support through confidential services, education and public awareness.
According to the release, these first responders statistically lead in the national number of suicides, alcohol and substance abuse, domestic violence, divorce, depression and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Under the Shield has worked with thousands of individuals and their families to provide peer support, stress coaching and other resources to improve mental wellness for those who need assistance.
All are invited to participate in the FHYC Annual Charity Golf Scramble on Sept. 10 at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club to help raise funds and awareness while enjoying a golf outing. Individual and team packages are available upon request.
A new addition to this year’s event will be a Best Dressed Team Contest, where participants will have the chance to sport their most creative matching team outfits to win a prize.
Player registration fees are $275 for individuals and $1,100 for a team of four players. Registration includes one scramble entry, breakfast at check-in, lunch, a swag bag and two drink tickets. “Swig, Smoke & Swing Tasting” contests will be held for longest yard, closest to the pin and hole-in-one.
The player registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 25. Available add-ons include drink tickets for $10 each and two mulligans for $20.
The number of golfers will be capped at 72. Marketing partner sponsorships are also available at various price points ranging from $500 to $2,000 and with a range of benefits and marketing opportunities. The deadline to register as a sponsor is Monday, July 31, and all swag bag marketing items must be delivered to the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce by Thursday, Aug. 31.
“On behalf of all those we honor and support, Guardian First Responders would like to personally encourage everyone to come and participate in this wonderful event as a player or a sponsor,” Logan said, who also serves as a stress coach for Under the Shield.
For more information and to register, visit fhchamber.com, click the “Events” page and click, “FHYC Annual Charity Golf Scramble 2023.”