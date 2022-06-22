If anyone is looking for more space to train, workout, or simply stretch, Fountain Hills Physical Therapy (FHPT) has the space for it. With a newly expanded gym, FHPT aims to offer more for its clients in the form of sports conditioning classes, training equipment and stretching sessions.
When the opportunity came to expand, Ken Greenstreet PT, owner of FHPT, jumped at the chance.
“We started renovations last fall and started moving in equipment,” Greenstreet said.
The space is adjacent to the original FHPT and is now a fully functional gym complete with a squat rack, leg machines, abdominal/back extension bench, cardio equipment, bench press, cable column and smith machine. There is a wall of free weights and enough free space to complete workouts with comfort and privacy.
An enclosed stretching and recovery room is where Personal Trainer Jim Walters guides his clients through stretches, warm-ups and mobility drills as an important first and last stop for any workout.
“This space is a sports training, personal training, strength training and functional training area,” Greenstreet said.
With the expanded gym, Greenstreet is excited to offer new programs to the community. On Mondays and Thursdays, a Youth Sports Conditioning and Agility class for ages 10-14 begins June 20 from 5 to 6 p.m. and runs through the summer. In addition, an ongoing Sports Stretching Session will be available for all ages to attend.
“[This class is] perfect for pre-athletic or post-athletic activities,” Greenstreet said. “Get stretched to prevent injuries or simply for relaxation.”
Stretching is done by one of FHPT’s sports therapist and other personal training and boot camps for individuals and couples are available for a fee. With a dedicated space for strength training there is less congestion throughout the clinic, allowing physical therapy patients to move around with ease.
FHPT also incorporates the Skye Studio provided by Licensed Massage Therapist and Holistic Reflexologist Skye Fitzkee. Her goal is to facilitate her client’s path to optimum health and wellness through massage therapy, reflexology, acupressure, guided meditation, aroma therapy and more.
With the expanded gym, Greenstreet’s next project is to refloor the entire clinic.
“We’re going to put rubber flooring all around the clinic,” he says, which is intended for improved cushioning and durability.
For more information on FHPT or to sign up for their upcoming classes, call 480-404-6775 or visit fountainhillsphysicaltherapy.com. To schedule an appointment with The Skye Studio, call/text 619-889-8047.