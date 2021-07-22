Fearless Kitty Rescue has received $500 from the BISSEL Pet Foundation as part of their Feed the Shelters Program.
Fearless Kitty Rescue is a member of BISSELL’s Pet Foundation’s Partners for Pets Program and, to be eligible for grants, all applicants had to be partners of the program. Recipients of awards were chosen on needs as demonstrated in the application, as well as an investigation conducted by the BISSELL Pet Foundation team.
“Thank you, BISSELL Pet Foundation, for selecting us as a recipient of your 2021 Feed the Shelter grant,” said Christine Orbeck, treasurer of Fearless Kitty Rescue. “This money will be used specifically to purchase food for kitties on regular diets and medical food for those on special diets.”
Founded in 2012, Fearless Kitty Rescue is a recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit, no-kill cat rescue, serving the immediate community of Fountain Hills and surrounding areas. The organization is dedicated to rescuing cats left homeless for whatever reason – cats in municipal shelters where they are at high risk of euthanasia due to animal overpopulation, abandoned and homeless strays, cats surrendered by their owners because of difficult circumstances, and those in danger of abuse or neglect.
Fearless Kitty Rescue also serves as an information resource to the community and all pet owners by providing education and information on responsible pet ownership, including the importance of spaying/neutering, positive behavior training and good nutrition. For more information, visit fearlesskittyrescue.org.