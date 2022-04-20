Fearless Kitty Rescue adopted out its 2000th kitty last month – a milestone event for the rescue after opening 10 years ago.
Fearless Kitty Rescue Adoption Coordinator Katey Barrett said she was happy to report the organization’s milestone.
“The adoption is significant in so many ways, especially in light of the challenges of the past two years,” Barrett said. “Fearless Kitty Rescue is achieving so many new goals, and it’s due to everyone from our supporters to the amazing staff and volunteers who work hard each and every day helping save the lives of cats and kittens.”
The kitty adopted is named Mabel – a six-month-old kitten who was the last of her litter to be
adopted. Her new pet parents, Corry and Michele Somerville, said they are thrilled to make Mabel part of their family, which now consists of them and a leopard gecko.
Barrett said Mabel was immediately attracted to her new parents and she stole their hearts.
As part of the celebration the Somervilles received a wine box kitty bunk bed, a basket of toys and treats and a bag of Mabel’s favorite food – and their adoption fee was waived.
Potential adoptive parents are encouraged to visit Fearless Kitty Rescue to meet the kittens and cats who are looking for their own loving home and hopefully find their own “pick of the litter.”