Fearless Kitty

From left, Fearless Kitty Rescue volunteers Jeanne Randall and Christy Satter stand behind a large glass inscribed with the words, “The best things in life are cats and wine,” at a previous Wet Your Whiskers ‘Catsino’ Night and Silent Auction. The next event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Fearless Kitty Rescue is hosting a Wet Your Whiskers “Catsino” Night and Silent Auction on Saturday, Oct. 14, at its location at 16832 Avenue of the Fountains.

Wet Your Whiskers is Fearless Kitty’s main fundraising event of the year. The event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 each or $140 for two and may be purchased online at fearlesskittyrescue.org/wet-your-whiskers2023/.