Fearless Kitty Rescue is hosting a Wet Your Whiskers “Catsino” Night and Silent Auction on Saturday, Oct. 14, at its location at 16832 Avenue of the Fountains.
Wet Your Whiskers is Fearless Kitty’s main fundraising event of the year. The event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 each or $140 for two and may be purchased online at fearlesskittyrescue.org/wet-your-whiskers2023/.
“It will be an exciting event on the comfortable, outdoor patio; a purr-fect setting for helping their feline friends,” a press release said.
The event will feature a silent auction, casino-style games with raffle prizes, a wine pull, wine to “Wet Your Whiskers,” hors d‘oeuvres and a dessert bar, music and most importantly, kittens and cats galore.
“We would be remiss if we didn’t thank our current sponsors for their support,” Christine Fixico-Silver, Fearless Kitty Rescue’s executive director, said.
The presenting sponsor is Safeway Albertsons Foundation, which is joined by Gold Sponsors El Dorado Animal Hospital, The AZ CFO LLC and the Paul’s Ace Hardware Stores.