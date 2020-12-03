An anonymous patron has pledged to match donations made to Fearless Kitty Rescue during the month of December up to $10,000.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better Christmas present for the kitties,” said Kim Kamins, President and CEO of Fearless Kitty Rescue. “COVID has been hard on all of us this year. It has affected our ability to hold fundraising events as we normally would, which in turn has impacted our bottom line. December donations, along with this anonymous match, will be a real lift for us.”
For those who want to join the Fearless Kitty Rescue December Challenge there are several ways to donate:
*Mail donations to Fearless Kitty Rescue, 16832 Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.
*Drop an envelope with donations in the mail slot on the wall at the rescue.
*Make a donation online at fearlesskittyrescue.org.
Fearless Kitty Rescue will have a fundraising meter in the window of the rescue so all can track progress to the goal of $20,000 in donations during the month.
Founded in 2012, Fearless Kitty Rescue is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, no-kill cat rescue, serving the immediate community of Fountain Hills and surrounding areas. The organization is dedicated to rescuing cats left homeless for whatever reason – cats in municipal shelters where they are at high risk of euthanasia due to animal overpopulation, abandoned and homeless strays, cats surrendered by their owners because of difficult circumstances, and those in danger of abuse or neglect.
Fearless Kitty Rescue also serves as a resource to the community and pet owners by providing education and information on responsible pet ownership, including the importance of spaying/neutering, positive behavior training and good nutrition.
To learn more visit fearlesskittyrescue.org.