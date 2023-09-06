Recent grants from Kia and the Petfinder Foundation to Fearless Kitty Rescue have made it possible to offer adoption specials to those looking for a furry friend.
Fearless Kitty Rescue has announced special adoption fees in effect from Friday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Sept. 17.
From Sept. 1-14, all adult (one year and older) cat adoption fees are waived. Additionally, there is a special for people adopting two kitties: if one cat or kitten is adopted, the second cat or kitten adoption fee is waived.
For the Sept. 15-17 weekend, Fearless Kitty Rescue is participating in the Best Friends National Adoption weekend where all adoptions will be $25 off.
“The rescue is full right now and hopefully these specials help us get a lot of kitties adopted in order to bring more cats in,” Fearless Kitty Rescue Director Christine Fixico-Silver said.
For more information email to info@fearlesskittyrescue.org or visit fearlesskittyrescue.org. For pictures of kittens and up-to-date information, follow @fearlesskittyrescue on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok; @FearlessKitty12 on X (formerly Twitter) and “Fearless Kitty Rescue” on YouTube.