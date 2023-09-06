Kitty

Barney III is a domestic short-hair mix cat that is nearly five months old. Spayed and neutered, Barney is ready for her forever home and will be on-site at Fearless Kitty’s upcoming adoption special through Sept. 17. (Submitted photo)

Recent grants from Kia and the Petfinder Foundation to Fearless Kitty Rescue have made it possible to offer adoption specials to those looking for a furry friend.

Fearless Kitty Rescue has announced special adoption fees in effect from Friday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Sept. 17.