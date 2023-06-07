It’s been a busy year for Fearless Kitty Rescue which, through the help of community donations, purchased its own building at 16832 Avenue of the Fountains and promoted former treasurer and CFO, Steve Hedden, to president/CEO of the 501(c)(3) non-profit, no-kill cat rescue.

After renting for the better part of five years, owning the 5,200 square-foot building seemed like the eventual step forward. A Capital Campaign was initiated to raise funds for the building purchase, but plans were sidelined when the COVID-19 pandemic set in.