Spooner Physical Therapy Fountain Hills has announced the addition of Jacquelyn Faris PT, DPT to its team.
Faris obtained a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology from Arizona State University in 2018 and a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Northern Arizona University in 2021.
“I have a love for all things physical therapy, but particularly love working with patients with neurological conditions, along with treating dancers,” Faris said.
Faris describes herself as a fun-loving, caring, compassionate and hardworking person who “would love not only to help you with the ailment that you are being seen for, but also to take care of you as a person.”
Outside the clinic, Faris said she loves to go hiking, as well as explore new areas and seeing new things.
Spooner Physical Therapy is located at 16838 E. Palisades Blvd., Suite B-121. More information can be found online at spoonerpt.com or by calling 480-837-2595.