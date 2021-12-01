The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce has introduced new staff members and new roles to serve the non-profit organization and better support the growing Chamber community.
Tammy Bell joined the Chamber in March 2020 as the executive assistant to the CEO and president, and has moved into the role of vice president of operations at the Chamber.
“Bell serves our community in so many ways, as she is also the president of the Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association and is a board member of the Sanitary District,” added Chamber President and CEO, Betsy LaVoie.
Jill Haislip will join the Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 6 as the events and marketing manager. Haislip has lived in Arizona for the past five years with her husband, David. She grew up in the small town of Bailey, Colo., and moved to Colorado Springs after high school, where she received her BA in Psychology and MBA in Healthcare.
Haislip was most recently the director of sales and marketing at Fountain View Village, assisting prospective residents with moving in, hosting marketing events, building relations with local businesses and residents of Fountain Hills and spending time with the residents at the community. On the weekend, Haislip and her husband enjoy hiking, exploring Arizona, remodeling their home and enjoying the beautiful weather.
“Jill is excited and eager for the opportunity to work at the Chamber of Commerce,” Lavoie said.
Lisa Woltkamp, finance administrator, joined the Chamber just in time for Oktoberfest. Woltkamp has lived in Fountain Hills for 27 years. She is happily married to John for almost 30 years and has three young adult children who have left the nest. Their family has enjoyed being part of the Fountain Hills community for many years through schools, lots of sports, civic groups and volunteering. Some of her favorite things are Kansas City family visits, camping, beach trips, books, walking and spending time with their golden retriever, Oakley.
As a graduate of Arizona State University, Woltkamp has used her business degree to work in many industries. Her most recent professional experience was as an accountant with a corporate franchisor in Scottsdale. Prior experience before raising her family in the Hills included medical billing, tax prep, church finance and operations/logistics with Motorola. She said she is happy and delighted to be a part of the Fountain Hills Chamber family of staff.
Kristin Milashoski joined the Chamber as the receptionist this October and has moved into the position of business development specialist, supporting the growth and expansion of Chamber membership and development. Milashoski has previously assisted numerous sales teams and clients alike in customer support and account executive roles in the Midwest; she has served in a number of community groups in the past, her favorite being her service on a satellite team of the St. Judes Runs organization.
Celebrating her one-year anniversary of living in Fountain Hills, Milashoski said she and her family are truly delighted with Fountain Hills and all it has to offer, including the blue skies, sunshine and outdoor activities.
“Kristin is enthusiastic about the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, it’s community- mindedness and all that it has to offer its membership,” LaVoie added.
Tracy Alcorn-Banning is the part-time events and marketing assistant, also aiding in special projects. She joined the Chamber this past July as a part-time receptionist and has recently moved into events and marketing. Alcorn-Banning has lived in the Fountain Hills area for 16 years. As an event planner/manager with more than 20 years of experience, she’s worked for Fox 10 News and Wells Fargo, producing large-scale international events. When she’s not planning events or volunteering in Fountain Hills, she can be found spending time with her family, whipping up some homemade bread or shopping. She said she is “so grateful to be working with such an amazing team at the Chamber.”
Lesa Kado is the new full-time receptionist at the Chamber. Kado has lived in the Phoenix area for 26 years, moving here from southern Oregon. Kado has most recently worked as a massage therapist for almost 15 years and said she is excited to start a new chapter of her life as the receptionist at the Chamber. She lives with her husband in Scottsdale. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, working out, card making and helping out in her community and church.